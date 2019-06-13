More

Boss looks to the future with 4 premium 200 series effect pedals

By (, )

Next-gen delay, EQ, modulation and overdrive effects arrive

Boss has plenty of classic guitar pedals in its roster, but with the 200 series, it’s introducing a new generation of stompboxes, updating its longstanding 20 line-up.  

At launch, there are four models in the range: the DD-200 Digital Delay, the EQ-200 Graphic Equalizer, the MD-200 Modulation and the OD-200 Hybrid Drive.

Boss is promising premium sound via 32-bit AD/DA processing, with the DD-200 and MD-200 trimming down the company's existing triple-footswitched DD-500 and MD-500 into smaller enclosures.

Each pedal features four presets and a pair of footswitches, the second of which is assigned to memory and tap/boost functions, depending on the pedal.

Guitarists can also hook up external switches, an expression pedal or MIDI in/out via mini-TRS jacks - Boss is launching its own BMIDI-5-35 cable for this very purpose.

Each 200 series pedal costs $249/£219/€249. Here’s a breakdown of what each one has to offer...

DD-200 Digital Delay

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

This one takes sounds from the flagship DD-500 digital delay and puts them in a smaller package. 12 modes cover digital and analogue-style delay, enabling you to create everything from basic echoes to rich ambiences.

EQ-200 Graphic Equalizer

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

Two 10-band EQ channels give you precision tone-shaping of your guitar, bass or other instrument sound. A graphic display shows the current EQ curve.

MD-200 Modulation

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

12 modes cover a multitude of modulation effects, as per the MD-500. Adjust the rate, depth and level of each one, and also access three further mode-specific parameters.

OD-200 Hybrid Drive

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

A new take on overdrive and distortion that offers 12 unique modes, hybrid analogue/digital circuitry, a three-band EQ, noise gate, and pre and post boosts for detailed gain shaping.

Find out more about all the 200 series pedals on the Boss website.

Stay up to date with the latest gear and tuition.
Subscribe and save today!
More Info