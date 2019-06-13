Boss looks to the future with 4 premium 200 series effect pedals

Boss has plenty of classic guitar pedals in its roster, but with the 200 series, it’s introducing a new generation of stompboxes, updating its longstanding 20 line-up.

At launch, there are four models in the range: the DD-200 Digital Delay, the EQ-200 Graphic Equalizer, the MD-200 Modulation and the OD-200 Hybrid Drive.

Boss is promising premium sound via 32-bit AD/DA processing, with the DD-200 and MD-200 trimming down the company's existing triple-footswitched DD-500 and MD-500 into smaller enclosures.

Each pedal features four presets and a pair of footswitches, the second of which is assigned to memory and tap/boost functions, depending on the pedal.

Guitarists can also hook up external switches, an expression pedal or MIDI in/out via mini-TRS jacks - Boss is launching its own BMIDI-5-35 cable for this very purpose.

Each 200 series pedal costs $249/£219/€249. Here’s a breakdown of what each one has to offer...

This one takes sounds from the flagship DD-500 digital delay and puts them in a smaller package. 12 modes cover digital and analogue-style delay, enabling you to create everything from basic echoes to rich ambiences.

Two 10-band EQ channels give you precision tone-shaping of your guitar, bass or other instrument sound. A graphic display shows the current EQ curve.

12 modes cover a multitude of modulation effects, as per the MD-500. Adjust the rate, depth and level of each one, and also access three further mode-specific parameters.

A new take on overdrive and distortion that offers 12 unique modes, hybrid analogue/digital circuitry, a three-band EQ, noise gate, and pre and post boosts for detailed gain shaping.

