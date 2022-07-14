Boss Katana MkII users can now get their hands on the Version 2 software update

For anyone using gear with a digital core, a new software update is the gift that keeps on giving. Today, that gift goes to owners of Boss’ hugely successful Katana MkII range of amps, as Boss has unveiled its Version 2 software, adding a number of new effects and features to help you get more out of your Katana MkII.

(Image credit: Boss)

The Version 2 software is available for free to all Katana MKII users, including the Katana-50 Mk II, Katana 100 Mk II, Katana-Head MkII, Katana-100/212 MkII and Katana-Artist MkII.

To get the update for your Katana model, simply head over to Boss support page, select your amp and download the System Update file. The download comes with instructions on how to load the new software into the amp.