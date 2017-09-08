Boss and Strandberg join forces to create “one of the most powerful and versatile electric guitars ever made”

It’s not just JHS Pedals that Boss is collaborating with at the moment: the company has also announced that it’s releasing the V-BDN, a joint venture with Swedish guitar maker Strandberg that it says is “one of the most powerful and versatile electric guitars ever made”.

This claim is based on the fact that the guitar, which is based on the Boden J Standard model, contains Boss’s guitar synth and modelling technologies, giving you a wide range of guitar, synth and bass sounds to work with. You can also access full-instrument drop tunings simply by turning a knob.

The V-BDN is a limited edition model; we don’t yet know precisely when it’ll be available or how much it’s going to cost, but there are more details on the Boss website.

Boss V-BDN VG-Strandberg features