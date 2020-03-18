More

Bono writes and performs song inspired by Italians caught in COVID-19 lockdown

U2's frontman wrote Let Your Love Be Known in tribute and performed it live online

U2's Bono isn't one to let St Patrick's Day go by without a song, but things took on a heavier turn yesterday (17 March) as he revealed a new track he'd penned in the wake of Coronavirus.

The lyrics to Let Your Love Be Known were inspired by the Italians who have been singing and performing music from their balconies while in lockdown due to COVID-19. Over 2,500 Italians have died so far from this virus in recent weeks and the number continues to grow.

for ANYONE who this St. Patrick’s day is in a tight spot and still singing. For the doctors, nurses, carers on the front line, it's you we’re singing to. Bono U2 Official

“I walk through the streets of Dublin and no one was near,” Bono sings in Let Your Love Be Known. “Yes, I don’t know you / No I didn’t think I didn’t care / You live so very far away / Just across the square / You can’t touch, but you can sing across rooftops / Sing on the phone / Sing and promise me you won’t stop / Sing your love be known / Oh let your love be known.”

U2 have been on a hiatus since last year when the Joshua Tree 2019 tour ended with the band’s first-ever concert in India on December 15. 