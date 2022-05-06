Metal producer Jens Bogren is promising “a one-knob revolution for album-ready guitars”

We know guitarists who spend hours - actually, make that days - tweaking their recorded guitar tone, but Bogren Digital thinks it’s come up with a way to simplify and speed up the process.

The AmpKnob RevC plugin promises “a one-knob revolution for album-ready guitars,” giving you just a single Gain control to play with. Everything else takes place behind the scenes.

The plugin is the brainchild of Swedish metal producer Jens Bogren, and is based on the sound of a Mesa/Boogie RevC Dual Rectifier amp with a pre-500 serial number. An undisclosed pedal has also been added to the recording chain to tighten-up the low-end response. We’re told that Borgen has already used the plugin on album releases.

AmpKnob RevC runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and is available now for the introductory price of $55/£44/€50. You can also download a 10-day trial version.