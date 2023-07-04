Blur pull out of France’s Beauregard festival after Dave Rowntree suffers leg injury

Blur have cancelled their scheduled headline appearance at Festival Beaurgard in France this Thursday after drummer Dave Rowntree suffered an undisclosed knee injury, causing speculation as to whether or not Blur’s Wembley dates this weekend will still go ahead.

The announcement was made via the festival’s social media channels, saying [translated] “The bad news just in: Blur will not be able to secure their concert in Beauregard. Drummer Dave Rowntree has injured himself over the weekend and needs to rest to ensure future shows”

The post goes on to announce that Royal Blood will be taking Blur’s place as the festival’s headline act.

The post caused some French fans to question how Rowntree can recover from his injury in five days, but not three. Amongst the fans wishing Dave a speedy recovery are complaints from those who have planned travel and accommodation to watch Blur, while others speculate that the band simply don’t want to perform in France given the current political turbulence. Meanwhile, one fan suggests that employing a session drummer for the date would have been a better solution.

Blur have yet to comment on the cancelled dates, however, a post to the band’s official Facebook page from 3 July reads, “Five days, Wembley.”, suggesting that this weekend’s shows are still due to take place, and that the band are prioritising the Wembley dates over the one-off festival performance.

Blur are set to headline two nights at Wembley Stadium, joined by Self-Esteem, Sleaford Mods and Jockstrap on Saturday 8 July, and The Selector and Paul Weller on Sunday 9 July.