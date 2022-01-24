Bleass says that its new Omega plugin is “not just easier than other FM synths, it’s easy - period!”

Whenever a developer releases a new FM plugin synth, it’s become almost obligatory for it to describe its hardware forebears as being ‘notoriously difficult to program’, and to say that it’s made the whole process a lot easier.

With Omega, Bleass is going precisely that; in fact, it’s going even further, claiming that it’s “not just easier than other FM synths, it’s easy - period!”

So, we’re assured that Omega can produce all the FM tones you’re familiar with - sparkly electric pianos, pads and bells, plus deep basses - but without the hassle. There are four operators, which are all editable on one screen, along with an analogue-style waveshaper and multimode filter.

Omega comes with 11 FM algorithms, each of which interconnects the four operators in a different way, and there are more than 160 presets. Modulation comes courtesy of two LFOs and a third ADSR envelope, there’s a dedicated motion sequencer, and you can dial in chorus, tremolo, delay and reverb effects.

Omega runs on PC and Mac as a VST/AU plugin and is available now for the introductory price of $59. Find out more and download a demo on the Bleass website.