Bleass’s Megalit plugin promises to be the power synth that even ‘non-technical’ musicians can use

If you’re going to call your synth Megalit - which we’re taking to be Gen-Z speak for ‘very good’ - it had better be pretty special. Fortunately, the new plugin that takes this name offers “stunning depth, power and sound quality” - at least that’s what the developer, Bleass, says.

The company claims to have put the best bits of a modern power synth into a plugin that’s easy to program. So, you get a blend of wavetable and classic subtractive oscillators, filters, effects and modulation, but in an interface that’s been designed so that even ‘non-technical’ users can understand it.

The GUI has eight tabs taht deal with performance, general settings, the oscillators, drive/filters, FX, modulation (across two tabs) and motion.

For the two wavetable oscillators, you can adjust both wavetable position and fold, and these are joined by the subtractive oscillator and noise generator. There are high- and low-pass filters, four LFOs, a motion sequencer and a randomisation feature that promises to always produce usable sounds.

The desktop version of Megalit runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and is currently available for the introductory price of $49 (regular price $99). There’s also an iOS version that costs $15/£13, available from the Apple App Store (opens in new tab).