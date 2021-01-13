Blackstar's ID:Core V3 raises the bar for its entry-level practice guitar amps

GEAR 2021: Blackstar's reputation for getting huge tones out of affordable small amps is well-founded, and it looks like the Brits have made sure to deliver innovation on its new ID Core practice amps.

Blackstar retains the Super Wide Stereo feature that makes these amps such a tempting proposition and adds in the new Cab Rig Lite along with its its free Architect software for advanced cab simulation for recording, along with Architect's "deep editing" and patch management.

Cab Rig Lite enables you to fine tune virtual mic placement – it's designed by the same R&D team behind Blackstar's amp for an organic and detailed experience.

Along with re-voiced effects onboard there are no handy panel shortcuts on the amp, including Effect Speed / Time for those stunning stereo delays.

Effects include four reverb and delay types, phaser, chorus / flanger / envelope filter and tremolo.

The ID:Core V3 also recognises contemporary needs with its TRRS 3.5mm input / output for easy live streaming to a compatible device such as a smartphone.

Three models are available: the ID: Core V3 Stereo 10 (£119), Stereo 20 £155) and Stereo 40 (£185) featuring 2 x 3", 5" and 6.5" Blackstar speakers respectively. And because they're full range, these amps can be used as your everyday home speaker if required, or a USB audio interface for your guitar recording.

