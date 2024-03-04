"Brit was Blackberry Smoke’s True North, the compass that instituted the ideology that will continue to guide this band": Blackberry Smoke drummer Brit Turner dies, aged 57

Brit Turner, Blackberry Smoke drummer, has died aged 57, the band confirmed on social media.

The band's statement reads: "It is with the deepest sorrow that we inform everyone that our brother Brit Turner has moved on from this life. If you had the privilege of knowing Brit on any level, you know he was the most caring, empathetic, driven and endearing person one could ever hope to meet. Brit was Blackberry Smoke’s True North, the compass that instituted the ideology that will continue to guide this band.

"Brit has battled glioblastoma since his diagnosis in the fall of 2022 and fought every day. We ask for prayers for his family and band brothers.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported and been there for Brit and his family through this fight."

Brit and brother and Blackberry Smoke bass player Richard Turner were Atlanta scene stalwarts, taking on rhythm section duties for thrash metallers Nihilist and rock outfit Buffalo Nickel, alongside Charlie Starr, before the trio formed Blackberry Smoke with guitarist Paul Jackson.

In 2022, Brit Turner joined a cast of drummers including Ringo Starr, Chad Smith, Steve Gadd, Cindy Blackman-Santana and many more for WhyHunger's Drum Together - a charity cover of The Beatles' Come Together.

Turner told MusicRadar about his love for Ringo's drumming in 2015, saying, "My aunt took me and my brother to a record store told us we could pick out a record. I picked Yesterday and Today. My brother picked Ray Stevens The Streak, so we were at opposite ends right there! I think my mother used to buy these compilation cassettes and those had The Beatles so I liked them from then, but I fell in love with them from then.

Turner was taken ill and hospitalised in August 2022, when he suffered a heart attack, and was diagnosed with cancer later that same year. He underwent surgery to remove a tumour but was unable to resume touring duties.

The band's most recent album was released in February. Discussing Brit's illness at the time, Starr told Classic Rock, "It gave the recording process, and then everything after, sort of…. it didn’t put us in a hurry. It just made all that time really precious.

"Everybody took a long hard look at it, like: ‘We get to do this, we get to make music and make records and work together’. And it just made it seem really special."

Producer, Butch Walker took to social media to pay tribute to Turner, recalling their connected journeys through the music industry via metal to southern rock/Americana, adding, "He was quick. Funny. Grounded. Fun. Smart. Everything I ever wanted to be, this guy effortlessly was. I was a fan for life."