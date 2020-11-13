Black Friday deal: Save $100 on both of these gig-friendly Alvarez electro-acoustic guitars

With just a couple of weeks to go until the Black Friday guitar deals really start raining down, retailers are already unveiling their early deals, and we’re checking out the best gear offers ahead of the retail event of the year - such as these Alvarez Regent RD260CE dreadnought and Regent RG260CESB Grand Auditorium electro-acoustics, both with $100 off their already-low price tag at Guitar Center.

GC is offering both dreadnought and Grand Auditorium versions at the same price, and with both guitars featuring a cutaway and on-board electronics, these are a great affordable solution if you’re looking to start performing with an acoustic.

Alvarez Regent RD260CE Dreadnought: Was $299, now $199

Even at its regular price, the Regent Series from Alvarez offers great value for money already, but with an extra $100 off, this is hard to beat. The dreadnought version is a great all-round acoustic for many different styles, and comes with an on-board pickup, preamp, and a built-in tuner. The cutaway gives you full playing access, and we think the sunburst finish will appeal if you’re looking for something outside of the natural spruce norm.View Deal

Alvarez Regent Grand Auditorium: $299 , now $199

Featuring the same specs as the dreadnought, this Grand Auditorium-sized strummer has a lot on offer, particularly at this price. Featuring the same built-in piezo pickup and preamp, this is the place to look if you’re looking to tighten up your sound and get enhanced projection from your acoustic.View Deal

Both of these acoustic electric guitars share similar specs (shape aside), here are some of the key features:

Laminate spruce top

Mahogany back and sides

Mahogany neck

‘Techwood’ composite fingerboard

PPS Synthetic bone nut and saddle

Alvarez SYS250 under-saddle pickup/preamp system

Head to our Guitar Center Black Friday page for more insight into the top deals on offer right now, for guitarists, drummers, DJs and beyond.

