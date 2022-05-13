Superbooth 2022: Bitwig Studio 4.3 arrives with new convolution and delay effects

SUPERBOOTH 2022 : Bitwig loves a point release update, and its latest - Bitwig Studio 4.3 - includes a couple of new headline effects.

Convolution is, as you’d expect, a convolution processor. It comes with 270 impulse responses that are designed to recreate a wide variety of spaces - from 12th-century cathedrals to studio effects and more abstract environments.

There’s more to Convolution than reverb, we’re assured: you can adjust the colour and tone, or draw your own envelope to reshape the impulse itself. You can also drop any audio in and use that as an impulse.

Moving on, Delay+ is described as a ‘boutique’ audio effect that combines familiar controls and a few new ones. There are ‘Blur’ options that range from light, animated feedback to full-on reverb, and a Ducking control that will quieten your “delay cloud” when strong signals are present.

Elsewhere, there are new modules for Bitwig’s Polymer modular synth and The Grid, its sonic playground. Union is an oscillator that blends three waveshapes into one output, while Low-pass MG is a Moog-style filter and mix bus.

There are updates to other modules, too, along with a few refinements designed to improve the overall Bitwig experience.

Bitwig Studio 4.3 is now in beta and can be tested by anyone with an active Bitwig Studio licence and active upgrade plan. The official release is planned for the second quarter of 2022.