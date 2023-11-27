If you want to switch to a new DAW, there's no better time than Cyber Monday: Bitwig Studio 5.1 is $100 off at Sweetwater until tomorrow

Bitwig may not be the best-selling DAW on the market, but it's grown increasingly popular amongst electronic music-makers over the past few years and has become a serious challenger to major players like Ableton Live and Logic Pro.

With its innovative sound design tools, extensive modulation capabilities, and a varied arsenal of unique and inspiring features, we gave Bitwig's latest iteration a 5-star review and praised it as "the most creative DAW" going. If you're curious about Bitwig's abilities and want to switch up your DAW this Cyber Monday, there's no better time than right now, as Sweetwater has slashed prices across the entire range of Bitwig software.

Bitwig Studio 5.1: was $399, now $299

With version 5, Bitwig has redefined what a DAW is, transforming the already-sophisticated piece of software into something truly unique and highly creative. Coming bundled with 154 instruments, audio and MIDI effects, and hugely powerful modulation abilities, Bitwig Studio is a superb choice for both producers and performers looking to expand their musical vision beyond the remit of DAWs like Logic and Ableton.

Bitwig Studio 5.1 Producer: was $199, now $149

A streamlined and more affordable version of Bitwig, Bitwig Producer offers a curated set of features that still includes unlimited tracks, tons of modulation tools and 92 instruments and effects. If you're intrigued by Bitwig's singular workflow but don't think you'll need the full package of tools and functionality, Producer is the version for you.