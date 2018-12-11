Bitwig Studio 2.5 offers new arranging options and workflow enhancements

2018 has already seen two point release updates to Bitwig Studio, and now Bitwig is squeezing in a third with the beta release of version 2.5. And, this being the season of goodwill, the company is giving something back, implementing a few features that have been requested or inspired by its users.

Top billing goes to Clip Blocks, a new arrangement feature. These enable you to break your projects into sections which you can then jump between. Elsewhere, audio editing has been improved and streamlined, while a new Note FX Selector device enables you to control multiple note FX with a single knob.

Over in the browser, search has been improved, with results now ordered by relevance. Plugins are now scanned faster, and more than 50 functions have been added as user-defined key commands.

Finally, there’s new sound content. Analog Waves was created in collaboration with Boxed Ear and includes 60 Sampler presets, each made with hundreds of full-frequency oscillator waveforms.

If you have an active Bitwig Studio upgrade plan you can download the version 2.5 beta from your user account. The finished release is scheduled for some time this winter.

Find out more on the Bitwig website.