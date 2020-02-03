Billie Eilish’s brother and producer Finneas explains why he prefers recording at home to being in a “fancy-ass” studio

Since Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards last week, attention has refocused on the fact that all her music so far has been recorded with her brother, Finneas, at their family home in LA.

This appears to have come as a surprise to some - which, in this day and age, is actually kind of surprising in itself - prompting Finneas to take to Twitter to explain why he prefers working in his own space.

“People act like recording billie’s album in my bedroom was difficult but in reality, every time I’m in a fancy ass studio it takes them a fucking hour to get the aux cord working,” he said.

The implication, of course, is that being around your own gear in a place that you feel comfortable often yields better results than putting yourself in an environment that’s alien to you. His words provide further reassurance, if it was required, that getting into a ‘pro’ studio is no longer necessary if you want to make a record.

Whether the massive success of his sister’s debut album will lead Finneas to reevaluate his recording setup in the future remains to be seen, but taking the DIY approach certainly hasn’t held him back so far.