Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever concert film is an orchestral love letter to old-school Hollywood glamour

Billie Eilish is following up the launch of her acclaimed second album, Happier Than Ever, with a concept concert film that will see her performing the record in its entirety.

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles will premiere on Disney+ on Friday 3 September. It’s directed by Robert Rodriguez, famed for his work on movies such as Desperado and From Dusk Til Dawn.

As you’d expect, Eilish’s brother/producer FINNEAS also plays a major part in the performance, and you can expect appearances from the Los Angeles Children's Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic (conducted by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel) and Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo, too.

(Image credit: Disney/Mason Poole)

Eilish says that the film is not just a concert, but also a story - “a beautiful version of old Hollywood”.

The performances are embellished with animated elements created by Patrick Osborne, who previously won an Academy Award for Best Animation Short Film (Feast) and has worked on the likes of Wreck-It-Ralph and Bolt for Disney.