Billie Eilish showcases her acoustic side with new Guitar Songs release

A two-track acoustic release including the new songs TV and The 30th

Billie Eilish has officially released the new two-track acoustic Guitar Songs across digital music services. One is the song TV that she debuted on the UK leg of her Happier Than Ever world tour in an acoustic segment with brother Finneas O'Connell, but there's a brand-new track called The 30th.

“We haven’t played a new song live before it’s out since 2017 or 2018,” Eilish told fans at Manchester's sold out 21,000 AO Arena last month when introducing TV. Both songs feature a stripped-down production from O'Connell with acoustic guitar and Eilish's voice at the forefront.

Eilish and her brother used the crowd's vocals from the Manchester debut performance below in the outro of the recorded version of TV.

