“There are so many harmonies and different parts, and that was really what I wanted to showcase”: Billie Eilish performs stripped-back versions of 4 songs from Hit Me Hard and Soft

We’ve heard plenty about the production of Hit Me Hard and Soft, Billie Eilish’s third album, but now the star and her brother Finneas are putting the focus on the songwriting, debuting acoustic(ish) versions of four tracks from the record in a new Amazon Music performance documentary.

This 23-minute set and interview is the first episode of Amazon Music’s Songline series, which promises to provide “an intimate look into an artist’s songwriting process and the stories behind the music”.

So, as well as performing the songs - Skinny, L'Amour de Ma Vie, Wildflower and Birds of a Feather - you can also hear Eilish and her brother/collaborator Finneas revealing a little more about how they were written.

On what motivated her to record these stripped-back studio versions, Eilish says: “There are so many harmonies and different parts, and that was really what I wanted to showcase… this fun, sweet, emotional piece. Some of it gets drowned out a little bit, and I just wanted to highlight the songs because I love them and I think they’re so special.”

As you’d expect, Finneas is involved in the performance, too, as are singers Eloise - Eilish covered her song Subside on Instagram a few years ago - Rozzi and Jane Horner. Solo Smith is on drums and Andrew Marshall on bass, and the band is completed by a string quartet.

You can watch the full performance via Amazon Music.