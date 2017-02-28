Bigger, better, louder, more: London Drum Show 2017 confirmed

November 11 and 12 sees the return of the ultimate drum event in our world – the newly-expanded London Drum Show, held at Olympia London in Kensington.

Some of the biggest names in drumming will be holding Main Stage, Masterclass and Education Zone sessions, many offering audiences the opportunity for an up-close-and-personal Q&A. Keep an eye out for some very exciting artist announcements in the coming months.

We are also offering a Super Early Bird rate for the first time from just £15 - that’s the cheapest London Drum Show ticket money can buy. This offer is only available for a limited time so grab it while you can - our usual Early Bird tickets will then go on sale from £17.50, followed by Advance tickets at £20.

Bigger and better

As if that weren’t enough, LDS is even bigger and better than ever this year. In addition to the usual mindblowing roster of performances, we’re offering you a whole host of new features at the show in 2017.

Responding to feedback from visitors and exhibitors, we're introducing drum testing pods, so that you can try out the latest kit in peace and quiet (well, until you start playing anyway). We'll also be helping you to keep your neighbours (and partner) happy at our Garden Studio and Soundproofing area, where experts will be on hand to advise you.

Head to the Vintage Drum Showcase to see some classic kits (these ones are not for bashing), and peruse beautiful images of your drumming idols at our Icons Gallery. We are committed to encouraging youngsters to get into drumming, so we will also be offering free drum lessons for your budding rockstars.

And don't forget the Gear Hall: for the coolest kits, sticks, heads and accessories manufacturers, distributors, educators and retailers on the planet, look no further!

For those bargainous Super Early Bird tickets and more information about the London Drum Show 2017, visit www.londondrumshow.com.