The best new free music-making software: essential freeware synths, drum machines and effects for June 2022

In a cost-of-living crisis like the one that's currently sweeping the globe, it's no surprise that many of us have begun to question our spending habits.

And if, like us, you have a tendency to drop a little too much of your hard-earned cash on the latest music-making software when payday comes around, then you might be considering cutting back a little and seeking out some plugins that won't break the proverbial bank.

If that's the case, then you're in the right place. This is our monthly round-up of the best free music-making software that we've spotted across the internet in the past 30 days, as we continue our ongoing search for the most powerful plugins and software tools that you can download absolutely free.

This month, we've got yet another stunning orchestral freebie from Spitfire Audio, an impressive creative panning modulator from Audiomodern, and an update of Xfer's legendarily over-the-top multiband compressor, OTT.

Spitfire Audio LABS Harmonic Flights

Platforms: Mac/Windows | Formats: VST2/VST3/AUX/AU | Download (opens in new tab)

Last month, Spitfire Audio put us in a good mood with their free Cello Moods plugin, and it looks like they're doubling down this month with another orchestral freebie, Harmonic Flights. Built around a sample library from Pianobook contributor Sage Reynolds, this sample instrument pitch-shifts and processes the sound of double bass harmonics to create gritty and evolving organic textures.

Audiomodern PANFLOW

Platforms: Mac/Windows/iOS | Formats: VST2/VST3/AUX/AU/AUv3 | Download (opens in new tab)

There's a wide variety of free effects plugins available on the internet these days - plenty of tape emulators and distortion plugins, in particular - but we don't often see a free panner land in our inbox. Imagine our surprise, then, when Audiomodern released Panflow, a creative panning modulator that's designed to shape complex patterns across the stereo field and add fluid, rhythmical movement to any sound.

Vienna Symphonic Library Harp Glissandos

Platforms: Mac/PC | Formats: VST/AU/AAX | Download (opens in new tab)

This is a free sample instrument from Vienna Symphonic Library that focuses on the most blissful of sounds: the harp glissando. These heavenly flurries of notes evoke angelic scenes and celestial feelings, and could provide a fitting accompaniment to your next spaced-out ambient track - or an unexpected addition to an industrial techno thumper.

Xfer Records OTT

Platforms: Mac/Windows | Formats: VST/VST3/AU | Download (opens in new tab)

One of the most popular free plugins out there, Xfer's OTT is a powerful multi-band compressor that brings the in-your-face dynamics processing of Ableton Live's legendary OTT preset to any DAW, free of charge. Though it's been around for a good few years, OTT received an update this month that fixed some pesky bugs, giving us the perfect excuse to include it in June's round-up.

Smaolab Tarabia-Nation Distortion

Platforms: Mac/Windows | Formats: VST/VST3/AU | Download (opens in new tab)

Smaolab have truly delivered the goods this month with a set of not one (and not two) but three free distortion plugins aimed at helping you get the filthy tones you know you deserve. TaraTube emulates the tasty sound of vacuum tube distortion, TaraLead is a simple lead enhancer that utilizes asymmetric wave clipping and oversampling, and Tarabia MK1 is a subtle affair that'll apply the sound of what Smaolab call 'Indian distortion' to your audio.

SuperflyDSP Lost-Tapes

Platforms: Mac/Windows | Formats: VST3/AU | Download (opens in new tab)

Tape emulation plugins are admittedly ten a penny these days, but does that mean we're not still on the hunt for that perfectly imperfect blend of lo-fi warmth, hiss and crackle? It certainly doesn't. SuperflyDSP have satisfied our cassette-based cravings this month with Lost-Tapes, a free audio effect that'll allow you to fine-tune the tape emulator's crunch, depth, noise and flutter frequency.

ToneLib TubeWarmth

Platforms: Mac/Windows | Formats: VST/VST3/AU/Standalone | Download (opens in new tab)

If Lost-Tapes and Tarabia Nation aren't providing enough heat to keep your signals warm and toasty, here's a third option. ToneLib's TubeWarmth is a tube emulator that aims to replicate the saturated, characterful sound of the tube amplifier. By adding even-numbered harmonics and gentle overdrive, TubeWarmth is said to bring "cold and precise digital sound closer to the warm and vivid sound of the tube".

Majetone ACX8

Platforms: Mac/Windows | Formats: Kontakt | Download (opens in new tab)

Majetone emailed in to tell us about the free drum loops (opens in new tab) they're giving away, and while we were perusing their website, we spotted this free Kontakt instrument that - while it may not technically be new - deserves a look. The ACX8 is an acoustic recreation of Roland's classic TR-808 drum machine, built from meticulously recorded acoustic drum samples that use mic placement, dampening, stick choice and drum tuning in an effort to imitate the 808's sound with a real kit. Neat idea.