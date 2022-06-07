The electric guitars you need to play in 2022

GEAR EXPO SUMMER 2022: This year’s list shows the guitar market at an interesting crossroads. You won’t find a bog standard Strat on this list, though there are plenty of Fender (and Fender-affiliated/inspired) creations, and it’s worth noting that even the anniversary and reissue models here push the envelope in some small way.

It’s not all guitars made of pure unobtainium here, either. To our eye, some of the most appealing models in the current electric crop come at thoroughly reasonable price points. Browse on to view our selection of the wide array of six-strings on offer in 2022…

Harley Benton MR Classic

£209 / €248

In the MR range, German retailer Thomann’s house brand takes on the classic Mosrite offset-shape, with a choice of humbucker and P-90-equipped guitars, as well as baritone options.

The MR Modern adds some flashy hardware upgrades and a vibrato bridge for a relatively modest uplift in price, but (call us purists) we like the look of the entry-level MR Classic. It features a basswood body and maple neck, two Artec P-90 Alnico 5 pickups, Wilkinson tuners and a 25.5” scale-length on a roasted Jatoba fretboard. Essentially, though, it nails that Mosrite vibe at a highly-tempting price point.

Fender 60th Anniversary American Ultra Luxe Jaguar

£2499 /

A limited edition ‘Tuxedo’ take on the Jaguar, the American Ultra Luxe is finished in Texas Tea and, replete with mirrored chrome hardware, treads a highly-appealing line between classic Jaguar looks and swish modern appointments.

There’s an ebony fingerboard with rolled edges and an augmented D shape neck. It’s loaded with Custom Double Tap humbuckers, which can be split by the toggle switches on the upper horn. Finally, there’s a through-body fixed bridge and TUSQ nut, which should offer highly stable tuning.

Fender Player Plus Meteora HH

£859 / $1,149

The much-discussed Meteora shape first debuted in 2018 but it now joins the colourful, well-appointed line-up that is Fender’s Player Plus series.

Specs-wise, you get a choice of finishes and ‘boards available in Pau ferro or maple (complete with rolled edges). It’s equipped with two Fireball humbuckers, two tone controls and a master volume, which doubles as a coil-split switch. Elsewhere, there’s locking tuners, a two-point tremolo and 22 jumbo frets.

Sterling By Music Man StingRay SR50

£699 / $599

Another dual-humbucker model, the SR50 has been refreshed for 2022 and now comes with a roasted maple neck with rosewood or roasted maple fretboard and locking tuners.

There’s also a vintage tremolo mounted on a poplar body, Sterling by Music Man-designed humbucking pickups and a choice of two finishes in Buttermilk or Firemist Silver – we think the former is particularly tasty.

PRS SE Silver Sky

£895 / $849

The most talked-about guitar to hit the shelves this year has been pretty much an unqualified triumph. It’s a poplar build (as opposed to the original’s alder), with a maple neck and rosewood fingerboard. There are three PRS 635JM ‘S’ single-coils, a two-point steel vibrato and PRS-designed vintage-style tuners.

We live in an age where the ‘affordable’ version of a high-end instrument retails for the best part of £1,000, but it’s hard to argue with the meticulous quality of build and tone available from the SE Silver Sky.

Gretsch G2215-P90 Streamliner Junior Jet Club P90

£385 / $399

The Streamliner models tend to represent great build quality – with solid hardware and highly useable pickups – at budget prices.

The Junior Jet Club P90 actually debuted last year but has received three highly-attractive new finishes (Shell Pink, Ocean Turquoise and Havana Burst) for 2022. Elsewhere you’ll find Broad’Tron™ BT-2S bridge and P90 Soap Bar neck pickups, nickel hardware and an anchored compensated wrap-around bridge.

Squier FSR Paranormal Baritone Cabronita Telecaster

£399

Looking resplendent, if understated, in Olive Green, this limited edition baritone model is an FSR (Fender Special Run) model, designed to offer something different. And that it does.

There’s that 27” scale-length for a start, plus two Fender-designed soapbar pickups. Meanwhile, a cut-off black pick guard and flat-top knobs – along with that Special Run finish – all give it an aesthetic that is somehow both lean and hefty. The tones will match: think moody, big-bodied twang and you’re on the way.

Charvel Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM Poplar Burl

£949 / $1,299

This DK24 might have a classic body shape but, as you’d expect from Chervil’s “hot-rodded” Pro-Mod range, it is an all other aspects a thoroughly modern metal guitar.

Underneath that eye-catching poplar burl top, there’s an alder body, which is paired with graphite-reinforced maple neck. A sculpted heel and lower back bout give ample access to the fast frets. Then there’s a pairing of Seymour Duncan Full Shred SH-10B and Alnico II Pro APH-1N pickups (with series/parallel switching options), plus a Gotoh Custom 510 tremolo.

Ibanez AZ Premium AZ471QM

£1,129 / $1,866

Ibanez is pushing the boat out with the AZ471QM, incorporating a heap of new features that represent firsts for the range, namely: an ebony ‘board, DiMarzio humbuckers and an HSH configuration.

You’ll find an Air Norton pickup in the neck, True Velvet in the middle, and The Tone Zone at the bridge, while the body is basswood with a quilted maple top. There’s also a Gotoh bridge, luminescent side-dot markers and a Gotoh bridge.

Squier Contemporary Active Starcaster

£359 / $479

Like the original Contemporary Starcaster, this new-for-2022 active variant is a sealed hollowbody body build, which should help to tame unwieldy feedback.

It’s loaded with Squier’s SQR Active humbuckers and, alongside the pickups fancy finish, has some nice contemporary twists, such as a sculpted neck heel, which makes it easier to upper frets.

PRS S2 Custom 24-08

£1,699 / $1,929

The flexible Custom 24-08 – so called due its eight tonal settings – has arrived in PRS’ US-made-but-lowered-priced S2 line.

It uses a mahogany body with a maple top, maple neck and rosewood ‘board (with 24-frets and the usual 25” scale-length) and features a pair of 85/15 “S” pickups. Two toggle switches can be used in conjunction with the three-way pickup selector and master volume/tone to open up the eight coil-split and humbucker tone options.

Fender JV Modified ‘60s Custom Telecaster

£1,299 / $1,349

A reissue of a reissue, of sorts – Fender’s JV Modified range is based on its highly-regarded 80s Japanese Vintage reissues.

This ’60-styled Tele looks the part, but features both a four-way switch (so you can select pickups in series as well as parallel), plus the ability to flip pickups in and out of phase via push-pull tone pot. It’s packed with tonal variety, then, while a satin neck with soft ‘v’ finish makes for a compelling combination of looks and function.

