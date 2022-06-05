NAMM 2022: Tosin Abasi goes for the double with another guitar debut, this time from his own brand Abasi Concepts

• GEAR EXPO SUMMER 2022: all the latest gear from NAMM and beyond

NAMM 2022: He's already caused a stir with an unexpected Ernie Ball Music Man Kaizen collaboration, but now Tosin Abasi is presenting a new electric guitar series for his own Abasi Concepts brand; Emi, its first extended-range double-cut guitar design.

It's offered in three versions featuring Fishman Fluence pickups. The six-string model draw influence from AC's Space T and a Strat, a six-string, with a Latte finish, pearloid pickguard, roasted maple figured neck and Richlite fingerboard.

The guitar features a trio of Fishman Fluence single coil pickups that offer two voices, as well as the AC debut of the Gotoh 510 tremolo.

The yellow seven-string Emi model has a non-multi-scale fretboard and again features a Gotoh 510 floating tremolo system. Here Fishman Fluence humbuckers feature.

But the award for versatility goes to the eight-string Emi – an HSS beast!

The single-coil pickups here were reportedly spec'd to the preferences of Abasi's Animals As Leaders' bandmate Javier Reyes. The humbucker is Abasi's own signature DiMarzio.

Like the seven-string, this features an asymmetrical neck profile that taper down towards the fretboard… they're built for speed!

But Tosin had another surprise too…

This multi-scale nylon guitar design underlines Abasi's desire to push design into new realms, and open up new possibilities for progressive players.

The guitar's Fishman Aura system will provide the virtual tones of mic'd up acoustics – Fishman's answer to modelling.

While we can expect to see this model surface in the next few months, the Emi production is currently TBC. More news when we have it.