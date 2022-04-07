Harley Benton shows its punk rock side with new Mosrite-style MR-Series guitars

One look at Harley Benton's new MR Series and we're thinking The Ramones and Bleach-era Kurt Cobain. And these humbucker and P-90 electric guitars should get you there and more. With the added scope of a baritone model too.
It's offered in two flavours; while the MR-Classic takes a vintage-friendly approach with P-90s, the humbucker MR-Modern is pretty suggestive in vibe to. Their spec differences are about far more than pickups, as we'll find out. And both are offered in left-handed models as well as baritone.
Harley Benton MR Classic (£209 / €248)
- Carved basswood body
- 'A-grade' Canadian maple 'c' profile neck in natural satin finish
- Roasted Jatoba 12" fretboard with dot inlays
- 22 frets
- 648mm (25.5") scale length
- 42mm graphite nut
- Double action truss rod
- 2 x Artec P-90 Alnico-5 pickups
- 1 x volume and 1 x tone controls, 3-way toggle switch
- Fixed bridge
- Wilkinson tuners
- Fitted with D’Addario EXL110 010-046 strings
- Finish options: Metallic Blue, Candy Apple Red, Pearl White, 3-Tone Sunburst and Black
The MR-Classic Baritone features a longer 27” (685.8 mm) scale length and comes with D'Addario EXL158 13-62 gauge strings. Like the 25.5" version, the MR-Classic Baritone is available as both a right hand and left-hand version, but only a gloss 3-Tone Sunburst finish.
Harley Benton MR-Modern (£293 / €349)
- Harley Benton MR-Modern
- Carved Alder body
- A-grade Canadian maple neck in natural satin finish, "C" profile, matching
- headstock
- 12" radius Macassar Ebony fretboard with dot inlays
- 22 stainless steel frets
- 25.5" (648mm) scale length
- 42 mm Graph Tech TUSQ nut
- Double action truss rod
- 2 x Artec AHC-90 Soapbar Alnico-5 humbucker pickups
- 1 x volume control, 1 x push/pull tone control for coil tap, 3-way toggle switch
- Wilkinson VS-50 II precision tremolo
- Wilkinson locking tuners
- D’Addario EXL110 010-046 strings
- Finishes: Metallic Blue, Candy Apple Red, Pearl White, 3-Tone Sunburst and Black
Again, a 27" scale model is offered in glass 3-Tone Sunburst with the MR-Modern Baritone.