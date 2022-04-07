Harley Benton shows its punk rock side with new Mosrite-style MR-Series guitars

One look at Harley Benton's new MR Series and we're thinking The Ramones and Bleach-era Kurt Cobain. And these humbucker and P-90 electric guitars should get you there and more. With the added scope of a baritone model too.

It's offered in two flavours; while the MR-Classic takes a vintage-friendly approach with P-90s, the humbucker MR-Modern is pretty suggestive in vibe to. Their spec differences are about far more than pickups, as we'll find out. And both are offered in left-handed models as well as baritone.

Harley Benton MR Classic (£209 / €248)

Carved basswood body

'A-grade' Canadian maple 'c' profile neck in natural satin finish

Roasted Jatoba 12" fretboard with dot inlays

22 frets

648mm (25.5") scale length

42mm graphite nut

Double action truss rod

2 x Artec P-90 Alnico-5 pickups

1 x volume and 1 x tone controls, 3-way toggle switch

Fixed bridge

Wilkinson tuners

Fitted with D’Addario EXL110 010-046 strings

Finish options: Metallic Blue, Candy Apple Red, Pearl White, 3-Tone Sunburst and Black

The MR-Classic Baritone features a longer 27” (685.8 mm) scale length and comes with D'Addario EXL158 13-62 gauge strings. Like the 25.5" version, the MR-Classic Baritone is available as both a right hand and left-hand version, but only a gloss 3-Tone Sunburst finish.

Harley Benton MR-Modern (£293 / €349)

Carved Alder body

A-grade Canadian maple neck in natural satin finish, "C" profile, matching

headstock

12" radius Macassar Ebony fretboard with dot inlays

22 stainless steel frets

25.5" (648mm) scale length

42 mm Graph Tech TUSQ nut

Double action truss rod

2 x Artec AHC-90 Soapbar Alnico-5 humbucker pickups

1 x volume control, 1 x push/pull tone control for coil tap, 3-way toggle switch

Wilkinson VS-50 II precision tremolo

Wilkinson locking tuners

D’Addario EXL110 010-046 strings

Finishes: Metallic Blue, Candy Apple Red, Pearl White, 3-Tone Sunburst and Black

Again, a 27" scale model is offered in glass 3-Tone Sunburst with the MR-Modern Baritone.