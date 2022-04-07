Harley Benton shows its punk rock side with new Mosrite-style MR-Series guitars

By published

There's lefty models and a baritones too

One look at Harley Benton's new MR Series and we're thinking The Ramones and Bleach-era Kurt Cobain. And these humbucker and P-90 electric guitars should get you there and more. With the added scope of a baritone model too. 

It's offered in two flavours; while the MR-Classic takes a vintage-friendly approach with P-90s, the humbucker MR-Modern is pretty suggestive in vibe to. Their spec differences are about far more than pickups, as we'll find out. And both are offered in left-handed models as well as baritone. 

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Harley Benton MR Classic (£209 / €248)

Buy the MR-Classic from Thomann (opens in new tab)

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
  • Carved basswood body
  • 'A-grade' Canadian maple 'c' profile neck in natural satin finish
  • Roasted Jatoba 12" fretboard with dot inlays
  • 22 frets
  • 648mm (25.5") scale length
  • 42mm graphite nut
  • Double action truss rod
  • 2 x Artec P-90 Alnico-5 pickups
  • 1 x volume and 1 x tone controls, 3-way toggle switch
  • Fixed bridge
  • Wilkinson tuners
  • Fitted with D’Addario EXL110 010-046 strings
  • Finish options: Metallic Blue, Candy Apple Red, Pearl White, 3-Tone Sunburst and Black

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The MR-Classic Baritone features a longer 27” (685.8 mm) scale length and comes with D'Addario EXL158 13-62 gauge strings. Like the 25.5" version, the MR-Classic Baritone is available as both a right hand and left-hand version, but only a gloss 3-Tone Sunburst finish.

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Harley Benton MR-Modern (£293 / €349)

Buy the Harley Benton MR-Modern from Thomann (opens in new tab)

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
  • Harley Benton MR-Modern
  • Carved Alder body
  • A-grade Canadian maple neck in natural satin finish, "C" profile, matching
  • headstock
  • 12" radius Macassar Ebony fretboard with dot inlays
  • 22 stainless steel frets
  • 25.5" (648mm) scale length
  • 42 mm Graph Tech TUSQ nut
  • Double action truss rod
  • 2 x Artec AHC-90 Soapbar Alnico-5 humbucker pickups
  • 1 x volume control, 1 x push/pull tone control for coil tap, 3-way toggle switch
  • Wilkinson VS-50 II precision tremolo
  • Wilkinson locking tuners
  • D’Addario EXL110 010-046 strings
  • Finishes: Metallic Blue, Candy Apple Red, Pearl White, 3-Tone Sunburst and Black

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Again, a 27" scale model is offered in glass 3-Tone Sunburst with the MR-Modern Baritone.

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Check out the Harley Benton MR Series at Thomann (opens in new tab)

Rob Laing
Rob Laing

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 