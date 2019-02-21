Bent from Sinevibes may give you another reason to buy a Korg Prologue, or Minilogue XD synth

Sinevibes has released Bent, an oscillator plugin for the multi engine found in Korg's Prologue and Minilogue XD synths.

Developed with Korg’s logue SDK, Bent uses a method called “bent-wave frequency modulation”, but don’t assume that it’ll sound like any FM synthesis you’ve heard before.

Despite the classic modulator/carrier setup with a pair of sine oscillators, Bent features a “bender” module that will change the modulator signal’s curvature, phase, and time symmetry.

The sound produced is more like two synced and filtered analogue oscillators. Sinevibes also states that Bent works perfectly with Korg’s resonant low-pass filter to create “sounds with incredible plasticity.”

Bent isn’t the first plugin of its kind from Sinevibes with the developer also having created Turbo , which is based on variable waveshaping synthesis.

Bent is compatible with the Prologue 8/1 and the new Minilogue XD and available now for $29, or $49 when purchased in a bundle, with Turbo.

More information can be found on the Korg and Sinevibes websites.

Bent specs