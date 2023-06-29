Has Behringer managed to create a “premium” 10-input analogue mixer for $129?

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

The Xenyx 1003B has five mic preamps and can be powered by batteries

Behringer has confirmed the availability of the Xenyx 1003B, a new 10-input analogue mixer with five mic preamps and a battery power option.

Described as a “premium” mixer, this is designed for live work, streaming, podcasting and recording.

Each of the Xenyx preamps has a 48v phantom power option, and there’s also a dedicated stereo line input channel. Each channel has a 60mm fader, 3-band EQ, and a post-fader FX send control for utilising external effects.

There are also per-channel pre-EQ monitor send controls that can be used to set up an independent monitoring mix, along with RCA streaming, 1/4-inch main and headphone outputs.

The Xenyx 1003B has a list price of $129, and is said to be shipping now. Find out more on the Behringer website.

Behringer Xenyx 1003B

(Image credit: Behringer)
Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info