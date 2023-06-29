Has Behringer managed to create a “premium” 10-input analogue mixer for $129?

Behringer has confirmed the availability of the Xenyx 1003B, a new 10-input analogue mixer with five mic preamps and a battery power option.

Described as a “premium” mixer, this is designed for live work, streaming, podcasting and recording.

Each of the Xenyx preamps has a 48v phantom power option, and there’s also a dedicated stereo line input channel. Each channel has a 60mm fader, 3-band EQ, and a post-fader FX send control for utilising external effects.

There are also per-channel pre-EQ monitor send controls that can be used to set up an independent monitoring mix, along with RCA streaming, 1/4-inch main and headphone outputs.

The Xenyx 1003B has a list price of $129, and is said to be shipping now. Find out more on the Behringer website.