Believe it or not, the Behringer UB-Xa synth is now on sale - and it’s even cheaper than we thought it was going to be

When Behringer ‘launched’ the UB-Xa synth a couple of weeks ago, there was one small sticking point: you couldn’t actually buy it anywhere. The good news, though, is that you can now place an order - stock should be available by the end of the year - and for significantly less than we previously thought.

Only last month, we were led to believe that the UB-Xa would be costing $1,499. However, the company has now confirmed that the price has dropped to $1,199, so what’s changed?

Explaining on Facebook, Behringer says: “The entire Behringer team has decided to donate their earnings and even more to the charity ‘Playing for Change’ as they share our vision to empower less fortunate people.

“We are offering the UB-Xa for a price way below the actual value. If you can, please consider donating the balance or any amount in between to the foundation, and we will double your donation up to an additional $1,000.”

So, if you buy a UB-Xa at the lower price, it’s down to you whether you keep the savings for yourself (though it’s worth noting that the $1,499 price was only ever notional - the synth was never actually sold for that price) or give it to charity on the understanding that Behringer will put some of its own money into the pot, too.

It’s also up to you to decide whether $1,199 really is “way below the actual value” - we don’t know what Behringer’s costs and profit margins are - but it’s a price that many people will undoubtedly be tempted by.

An emulation of the classic Oberheim OB-Xa, the UB-Xa goes beyond the original by offering a 61-note keyboard that’s sensitive to velocity and aftertouch, 512 program memories and comprehensive MIDI support. You can switch between eight vintage modes, too, each of which offers a different kind of sonic character.

All of the factory patches from the OB-Xa have been recreated, and the VCOs and VCFs are said to be “heavily based” on the originals. You get 16 voices, and the keyboard can be split so that you can play two sounds at the same time.

Other features include an 8-channel modulation matrix, 26 rotary controls and preset recall switches that enable you to quickly dart between your favourite sounds during a live performance.

Find out more on the Behringer website.