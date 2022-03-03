“We’re just warming up”: Behringer launches $49 Oberheim-style UB-1 mini synth and hints at more to come

If you thought that Behringer’s synth launch deluge was done, think again, as i t’s just announced yet another new mini synth, the UB-1 . What’s more, in a further post, it says that it’s “just warming up,” indicating that there could be more new products to come.

Dressed up in Oberheim colours, the UB-1 is another portable analogue instrument (we’ve already had the Pro VS , JP-4000 and Saturn ) that’s based on the 3396/3397 chip design found in that company’s Matrix synths. It features two DCOs, a 4-pole filter, VCF and VCA envelopes and two LFOs. There’s also an arpeggiator, 32 presets and an OLED display.

(Image credit: Behringer)

As with the other Behringer mini synths, the UB-1 includes a touch-sensitive keyboard and USB/MIDI support. It’s set to be released for $49 once the relevant chips become available.

Behringer previously announced the UB-Xa, a clone of the Oberheim OB-Xa, but this is yet to make it to market.