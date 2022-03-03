“We’re just warming up”: Behringer launches $49 Oberheim-style UB-1 mini synth and hints at more to come

If you thought that Behringer’s synth launch deluge was done, think again, as it’s just announced yet another new mini synth, the UB-1. What’s more, in a further post, it says that it’s “just warming up,” indicating that there could be more new products to come.
Dressed up in Oberheim colours, the UB-1 is another portable analogue instrument (we’ve already had the Pro VS, JP-4000 and Saturn) that’s based on the 3396/3397 chip design found in that company’s Matrix synths. It features two DCOs, a 4-pole filter, VCF and VCA envelopes and two LFOs. There’s also an arpeggiator, 32 presets and an OLED display.
As with the other Behringer mini synths, the UB-1 includes a touch-sensitive keyboard and USB/MIDI support. It’s set to be released for $49 once the relevant chips become available.
Behringer previously announced the UB-Xa, a clone of the Oberheim OB-Xa, but this is yet to make it to market.
In other Behringer news, the company has also teased the Toro, a clone of the Moog Taurus bass synth, and the Proton, an expanded version of its own Neutron synth. These have projected prices of $199 and $299 respectively.