“We’re just warming up”: Behringer launches $49 Oberheim-style UB-1 mini synth and hints at more to come

A Moog Taurus clone and an enhanced version of the Neutron are also in the offing

(Image credit: Behringer)

If you thought that Behringer’s synth launch deluge was done, think again, as it’s just announced yet another new mini synth, the UB-1. What’s more, in a further post, it says that it’s “just warming up,” indicating that there could be more new products to come.

Dressed up in Oberheim colours, the UB-1 is another portable analogue instrument (we’ve already had the Pro VS, JP-4000 and Saturn) that’s based on the 3396/3397 chip design found in that company’s Matrix synths. It features two DCOs, a 4-pole filter, VCF and VCA envelopes and two LFOs. There’s also an arpeggiator, 32 presets and an OLED display.

(Image credit: Behringer)

As with the other Behringer mini synths, the UB-1 includes a touch-sensitive keyboard and USB/MIDI support. It’s set to be released for $49 once the relevant chips become available.

Behringer previously announced the UB-Xa, a clone of the Oberheim OB-Xa, but this is yet to make it to market.

In other Behringer news, the company has also teased the Toro, a clone of the Moog Taurus bass synth, and the Proton, an expanded version of its own Neutron synth. These have projected prices of $199 and $299 respectively.

Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
