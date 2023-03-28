Behringer says it’s slashing the prices of its synths by up to 60%

Behringer has been blaming chip shortages for delaying its products for what seems like years now, but in a pleasing reversal, the company says that semiconductors are now becoming more readily available and prices are starting to drop.

So, what does this mean for you, the customer? In a word (or two words), cheaper synths. Behringer says that prices are now being reduced by “up to” 60%, so there could be some big potential savings.

It’s worth noting that not all of Behringer’s synths will be getting this level of price reduction, but if you’ve had your eye on something for a while, it’s worth checking out one of the company’s superpartner websites to see if it just got cheaper. A full list of retailers is available on the Behringer (opens in new tab) website.

To give you an example of the kind of savings you can expect, it looks like in the US, Behringer’s Poly D has come down to $599 from $809. The company’s ARP 2600 emulation, meanwhile, has dropped from $699 to $499.

Breaking the news on Facebook (opens in new tab), Behringer doesn’t categorically say that greater semiconductor availability means that its products will come to market faster, but it stands to reason that they will.

The company has announced a glut of new synths over the past few weeks: here’s hoping that this news will expedite their arrival, and maybe even make them even more affordable than first thought.