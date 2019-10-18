Behringer references Beethoven as it teases something that’s been “30 years in the making”

Behringer is getting its tease on once again with a new video that tells you precisely nothing. OK, that’s not quite true, but it doesn’t tell you very much.

What we do know is that the new product - assuming that’s what it is - has been “30 years in the making”, and that it was something to do with the letter ‘W’. You can also hear a snippet of Beethoven’s 5th at the start of the clip, which may or may not be significant.

So, yeah, not much to go on, but we’re guessing that we’ll find out more soon...