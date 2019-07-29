Behringer recreates the sounds from Michael Jackson’s Thriller… and teases a LinnDrum clone

In a bid to show what its current range of synths and drum machines is capable of, Behringer has attempted to recreate the bass, drum and pad sounds from Michael Jackson’s Thriller , all but confirming that it’s working on a LinnDrum clone in the process.

In true Behringer style, the result is something that’s inspired by MJ’s 1982 classic but isn’t exactly the same, with the bass coming from the company’s Model-D, the synth from the DeepMind 12 and the drums from the RD-8.

However, as the presenter points out, the actual Thriller beat was produced by a LinnDrum. And, as he questions if anyone’s ever going to remake that particular machine, the clear implication is that Behringer is planning on doing exactly that.

As usual, we don’t know when said clone will be released, but consider your card marked.