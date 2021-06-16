Behringer channels Mutable Instruments’ Plaits in Brains, a multi-engine digital oscillator

It turns out that Behringer’s Brains isn’t a sequencer, groovebox or the company’s long-awaited free DAW , but a multi-engine Eurorack digital oscillator module.

This takes its lead from Mutable Instruments’ Plaits module, which has open-source code. Arturia previously adopted this for its MicroFreak synth.

Many of the 20 synthesis engines will be familiar to Plaits fans. The likes of Virtual Analog, Waveshaper, FM, Grains, Rain, Noise, Dust, Modal Strings, Bass, Snare and Hi Hat.

However, Behringer has also added a few engines of its own - Supersaw, FM Drum, Cowbell and Toms.

The synth engines can be tweaked using four main controls - Timbre, Harmonics, Frequency and Morph - and waveforms are visualised on a fancy OLED display.

This being a modular device, there are the expected 3.5mm connections, including two separate outputs - one for your main sound and another for a dynamic variant that can be routed to other modules.