Behringer teases Brains: hardware MIDI sequencer, groovebox, synth, DAW, or something else?

Behringer has gone into full-on tease mode with a preview video of what appears to be a new product called Brains.

If this 30-second clip’s job was to fuel speculation, then it’s fulfilled its remit pretty well. There are flashing lights, an oscilloscope, and some drum, note and waveform icons, but nothing in the way of concrete information.

The name has led some to wonder if Brains could be some kind of central ‘hub’ for controlling other things. A hardware sequencer, perhaps, or maybe a groovebox with this functionality built into it?

There’s also the chance that Brains could be the beginning of Behringer’s move into music software - let’s not forget that it’s been over a year since the company said that it was planning to release a free DAW .

Happily, we won’t have to ponder for too much longer, as Brains will be launched tomorrow, 15 June. We’ll let you know what’s going on then...