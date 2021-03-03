Beatport DJ lets you DJ in your web browser: Tiesto hails “breakthrough” as Pete Tong calls it a “game changer”

We’ve long wondered about the potential for a streaming service that has DJing functionality built into it, and now it’s arrived in the form of Beatport DJ.

Released today to all LINK subscribers, and soon to be offered on a standalone, entry-level subscription tier, this is a browser-based, MIDI-compatible platform that’s designed for beginners who want to learn the basics of DJing and pros who want to be able to work on set creation wherever they go.

Beatport DJ enables you to browse millions of tracks, assemble playlists and audition music, and all from within your browser. There’s no need to install or open any other software, so it can be used on any computer with an internet connection.

You get a two-deck setup with familiar DJing controls - filters, EQs, cue points, effects, tempo adjustment and looping - so that beginners can start mixing right away. There are tutorials, too, while the automix feature enables you to let the software do the hard work for you if you wish.

“Beatport DJ will build tremendous value across the entire LINK ecosystem and open up new discovery possibilities to DJs of any skill level,” said Beatport Senior Vice President, Romain Pouillon.

“It will be beneficial to music creators and record labels as it fuels increased streaming royalties as well as accelerate the mass-adoption of our LINK subscription service which will also benefit our trusted DJ software and hardware partners. It is a one of a kind tool for inspiring a generation of new DJs who can start mixing right from their laptop's web browser on day one.”

Beatport DJ also has the support of pro DJs; Pete Tong calls it a “game-changing product,” and Tiesto has hailed it as a “breakthrough”.