Superbooth 2022: Bastl’s Pizza is a tasty-looking Eurorack oscillator module that could take some topping

Bastl Instruments has fired up its Eurorack oven and made Pizza, the company’s first dedicated oscillator module. This has been in development for more than three years.

Pizza is a compact 8HP digital oscillator with wave shaping applied to FM synthesis, and comes with an assignable CTRL knob and CV. Three outputs should give you plenty of patching flexibility.

Bastl says that Pizza offers a vast sonic palette, and could be a great outlet for anyone interested in hybrid synthesis. Waveshaping on the Main output takes you into additive territory, while the Pulse and Osc Out “speak the subtractive language”.

There’s also a Tune knob that operates the octave transposing or detuning (or standing tuning when you need it).

The first batch of 300 Pizzas will be available for pre-order from 11 May and be delivered in June. The price is €245.

(Image credit: Bastl Instruments)

Bastl will also be heading to Superbooth with its Softpop SP2 - a subtractive synth with digital control. It turns out that there’s a digital VCO inside this one, and existing users will soon be able to switch a jumper inside the unit, update the firmware via an audio file and start using it.

This digital oscillator includes several new waveforms and promises precise tuning and stability. The firmware update will be available once the second batch of Softpops starts shipping in the summer. This one costs €480.