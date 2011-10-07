Warwick appoints Norman Benezra as UK Sales Manager

PRESS RELEASE: Warwick, manufacturers and designers of musical instruments & accessories has appointed Norman Benezra as its new UK Sales Manager.

Mr. Benezra, who has a wealth of experience with the portfolio of Warwick's products and will be in charge of managing and increasing the company's full range of products in the UK and Ireland.

President Hans-Peter is happy to welcome him back into the Warwick family and says: "The position fits perfectly with our geographical plans as the UK market is very important to us, having a local Representative matches our company's strategic position of offering UK dealers excellent products and first class service.

"Norman has previously worked with us and his sales experience and understanding of the market place matched with our extensive range of products will be a true benefit to the retailers."

Norman Benezra will be operating out of our UK office in Hailsham, Sussex

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Warwick.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox:

Sign up for the free weekly newsletter