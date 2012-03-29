Musikmesse 2012: Ashdown launches Tonal Emphasis 500 bass amp range

Frankfurt Musikmesse 2012: Ashdown has unveiled a new range of bass amps featuring comprehensive EQ control, check out the press release below for the official word.

PRESS RELEASE: For those who crave the ultimate in sonic purity and tonal flexibility Ashdown are proud to announce the new Tonal Emphasis 500 head and combo.

Features include a comprehensive 12 band EQ, conventional jack input, plus a balanced XLR input for an uncomprimised low impedance connection between instrument and amplifier.

Switch in Harmonic Emphasis - a circuit that takes the bass signal and emphasizes harmonics within it to produce a bright zingy top end - and it's like always playing with a new set of strings.

External connectivity is comprehensive with a balanced DI output switchable Pre and Post EQ, and a Tuner Mute for silent tuning.

For Ashdown main-man Mark Gooday, Ashdown's TE-500 is somewhat of a return to his roots, when he headed-up another well-known British bass amp company in the 1980s. "The TE-500 is the amp we were always trying to build back in my 'Green' days," confides Gooday with a grin. "Now it will form the basis of a range of high fidelity Ashdown amplifiers, and enable Ashdown to offer the best of both types of bass amplification - fat and clean."

"We're all about giving bass players what they want, then standing behind them with the best service in the business," comments Ashdown Marketing and Artist Relations Manager Dan Gooday, "With a growing range of tube amps to complement our existing ABM, MAG and EB ranges, there's now an Ashdown amp for pretty much any type of player, and any type of budget".

We are also proud to offer a new 5-year limited warranty on all Ashdown products. We are confident that our products are manufactured to the highest standards, using the best selected materials.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Ashdown.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter