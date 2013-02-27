Fender at Bass Expo 2013

Iconic Fender instruments such as the Telecaster, Stratocaster, Precision Bass and Jazz Bass are known worldwide as the instruments that started the rock revolution, and they continue to be highly prized by today's musicians and collectors.

With an illustrious history dating back to 1946, Fender has touched and transformed music worldwide and in nearly every genre: rock 'n' roll, country and western, jazz, rhythm and blues and many others. Everyone from beginners and hobbyists to the world's most acclaimed artists and performers have used Fender instruments and amps, in the process making the company not only a revered music industry name, but also a cultural icon.

In 1951, Leo Fender introduced a revolutionary new invention: the Precision Bass guitar. It was played like a guitar and had frets so that it could be played with "precision," and it could be amplified, thus liberating bassists from unwieldy and increasingly difficult-to-hear acoustic basses and laying the foundation for a revolution in popular music.

