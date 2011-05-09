More

Cort unveils Gene Simmons Punisher-2 Bass

Kiss bassist gets a new signature model

Cort GS Punisher-2 Bass
Cort GS Punisher-2 Bass

Cort Guitars has announced a new Gene Simmons signature bass, the GS Punisher-2. The Kiss founder's latest model features a mahogany body, bolt-on maple neck, and a black finish with custom graphics.

It'll set you back $799 including case. Scroll on for more spec and keep an eye on Cort's official site for availability information.

Cort GS Punisher-2 spec

  • Mahogany body
  • Maple, bolt-on, C shape neck
  • Rosewood fretboard with 15.75-inch radius (400mm)
  • 24 frets
  • White pearl diamond inlays
  • Fixed bridge with tail cover
  • Chrome hardware
  • Custom GS Punisher-2 graphics
  • Gene Simmons custom case