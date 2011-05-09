Cort unveils Gene Simmons Punisher-2 Bass

Cort Guitars has announced a new Gene Simmons signature bass, the GS Punisher-2. The Kiss founder's latest model features a mahogany body, bolt-on maple neck, and a black finish with custom graphics.
It'll set you back $799 including case. Scroll on for more spec and keep an eye on Cort's official site for availability information.
Cort GS Punisher-2 spec
- Mahogany body
- Maple, bolt-on, C shape neck
- Rosewood fretboard with 15.75-inch radius (400mm)
- 24 frets
- White pearl diamond inlays
- Fixed bridge with tail cover
- Chrome hardware
- Custom GS Punisher-2 graphics
- Gene Simmons custom case