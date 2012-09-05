Buy an Epiphone bass and get a free leather strap!

You'll need to register your bass and send the form to Gibson with your original sales receipt within 15 days of purchase

PRESS RELEASE: Epiphone, a world leader in guitar and bass manufacturing, is proud to announce a new series of consumer promotions beginning 1 September, 2012. Throughout the remainder of 2012 and into 2013, Epiphone will offer customers a free gift with the purchase of featured Epiphone instruments.

And to kick things off, September is Bass Month! Buy any Epiphone bass during September 2012 and get a free Epiphone Deluxe Leather Strap. Customers will register their bass on Epiphone.com to receive their free gift. Epiphone basses are the industry standard for pros and pros-at-heart in every genre, not only for their superior workmanship but for great sound and cutting edge designs.

Epiphone basses like the Jack Casady Signature, the Toby Deluxe IV and the Thunderbird Classic-IV PRO are just a few of the models that have made Epiphone the go-to instrument, whether on stage or in the studio.

For 140 years, Epiphone has been the working musician's favorite instrument maker. Players of all styles and levels enjoy Epiphone instruments because they are built to last and made to be played. And today, Epiphone has a whole new generation of fans who look to Epiphone to combine vintage styling with modern technology. At Epiphone, we're designers, we're players and we're mavericks. And like you, we're passionate about everything we do.

This month, check out an Epiphone Bass at your favorite Authorized Epiphone Dealer for Epiphone Bass Month and get a free Epiphone Deluxe Leather Strap.

Only Customers in the following countries are eligible: United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Greece, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Japan.

You'll need to register your bass and send the form to Gibson with your original sales receipt within 15 days of purchase. Head to the Epiphone bass promotion page to find out the instructions for your region.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Epiphone



