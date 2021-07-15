Back to school deal: Be the envy of your classmates with $40 off the Spark amp and 50% off BIAS software

Today class, we are going to be looking at the ever-popular Positive Grid Spark. This genuinely ground-breaking practice amp is packed to the brim with epic guitar tones, studio-quality effects and even comes with a handy smartphone app. Now with Positive Grid offering $40 off the Spark amp and 50% off BIAS software , the world most intelligent amp just got even better!

The Spark has to be the ultimate home practice companion. Offering players any guitar sound they could dream of at the press of a button - or tap of a screen. For us, the standout functions are the Auto Chord and Smart Jam features. Auto Chord is perfect for learning existing songs with its ability to stream tracks from your mobile device and then transpose them into chords. You even get a loop function, allowing you to nail tricky sections of your favourite songs. The Smart Jam function takes things a step further by analyzing chords or riffs and then generating a backing track depending on the genre selected. How cool is that?!

There’s also something for the producers and home recording fans among you. Right now, there’s 50% off all of their acclaimed BIAS guitar software. You can now grab BIAS FX 2 and BIAS AMP 2 for $179 each, as well as BIAS PEDAL for only $59. Looking to grab all three? Well, luckily, there are bundle deals on offer as well.

This is a limited time offer, so be quick! You have until 1st August to take full advantage of this bargain.

Positive Grid Spark: $40 off + FREE bag with code STENOFF

With Auto Chord and Smart Jam features, over 10,000 high-quality amp sounds courtesy of the BIAS tone engine and intelligent Bluetooth connectivity. It’s no wonder nearly 200,000 guitar players worldwide have embraced the Positive Grid Spark as their amp of choice. The Spark is so much more than just an amplifier; it may be the best ever guitar practice solution. Use coupon code STENOFF to apply the extra $10 off. View Deal

BIAS Guitar Software: Get 50% off with code BTENOFF

Turn your laptop into the ultimate hub of epic guitar tones with the award-winning BIAS software. BIAS AMP gives you the ability to play through a myriad of sought after rigs and even allows you to create your own amplifier! BIAS PEDAL is a powerful and versatile effects pedal modeller, which is a true pedal nerds dream. Lastly on offer is the BIAS FX2, the all-in-one amp & effects processor that is impossible to get a bad sound from. Use code STENOFF to get 50% off. View Deal