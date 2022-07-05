Save up to 51% in Baby Audio's sizzling Summer Sale

Baby Audio, purveyor of award winning plugins such as tape saturation tool TAIP, and its flagship compressor Parallell Aggressor, has launched a summer sale, with chunky savings available across their range of individual applications and bundles.

Since its launch in 2019 the innovative firm has garnered deserved plaudits for focussing on what we actually want when we're making music, rather than cranking out tried-and-tested interfaces and emulations of rusty old hardware.

The pick of the standalone savings could well be the 51% off of its highly rated algorithmic reverb Crystalline, but then we'd also be very tempted by the bundle of all the innovative firm's plugins at $149.

You can check out the sale at https://babyaud.io/ right now.