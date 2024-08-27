Avicii’s personal belongings and musical equipment to be auctioned off

Anyone who’s lost someone close to them knows it’s a hard - but important - part of the grieving process.

So spare a thought for Avicii’s family who are doing what some many of us have to go through, but very much in public. They are auctioning off the late DJ and producer’s personal belongings for charity starting on October 1.

The auction was announced by Stockholm’s AuktionsVerk and a full catalogue of the 267 pieces of musical equipment, clothing and personal belongings will be unveiled on the organisation’s website on September 6. Fans will be able to view the items, as the AuktionsVerk will be open to the public from September 24 to the 30.

All proceeds from the auction will go to the Tim Bergling Foundation, which works with young people with a particular focus on mental health.

“We are incredibly proud to present this auction,” said Cecilia Gave, CEO of AuktionsVerk, in a statement. “Tim Bergling touched countless people worldwide and continues to do so both through his music and the foundation the family has established in his name. It is a true honour to support The Tim Bergling Foundation to help even more young people. We have 350 years of experience passing on the artefacts of some of history’s most prominent cultural figures and consider it a privilege.”

The auction will be in conjunction with an upcoming photobook, Avicii: The Life And Music Of Tim Bergling, for which a release date has yet to be confirmed.

One of the most successful figures in 21st Century pop/ dance music, Avicii committed suicide whilst on holiday in Oman in April 2018. Soon afterwards his family issued a statement, saying “Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.

"When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music.”

“He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace.

"Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed.

"The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive.”