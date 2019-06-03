Auto-Tune EFX+ is more than just a pitchshifting plugin

More than just a pitchshifter, Antares’ Auto-Tune EFX+ is a complete vocal production tool that also includes the Auto-EFX rack and Auto-Motion melodic pattern generator.

The classic Auto-Tune pitchshifting is here, of course - you can adjust the effect with Retune Speed and Humanize parameters - and this can be applied transparently or pushed to the extreme.

However, you can apply those aforementioned effects; there are six modules that cover the likes of throat modelling, doubling, vocoding, tube distortion, ring modulation and filtering. A library of presets comes included, and an XY pad enables realtime parameter control.

That’s not all, though: the Auto-Motion melodic pattern generator can take your original vocal and instrumental tracks and pitchshift them into different phrases. A library of melodic patterns is included, and these adapt to match the key and tempo of your project. Patterns can be automatically triggered in realtime when vocal or instrumental input is detected, giving you the option to use this feature during live performances.

Find out more about Auto-Tune EFX+ on the Antares website. It’s available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats priced at $199, with a demo also on offer.