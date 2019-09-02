Auto-Tune Artist is here to make your live performances pitch perfect

Keeping track of all the versions of Auto-Tune and how they differ isn’t always easy, but what we can tell you is that Antares has just released the Artist edition of the classic pitch fixer. This replaces Auto-Tune Live in the product line-up, and is optimised for real-time, low-latency processing both on stage and in the studio.

This means that, in theory, it should be suitable for correcting pitch errors during gigs and when you’re recording. Auto-Tune Artist boasts a new interface and has been redesigned for an easier, smoother workflow, with the Basic and Advanced views putting the tools you need within easy reach.

Other enhancements include Flex-Tune, for more natural and transparent pitch correction, Classic Mode for the ‘Auto-Tune 5 sound,’ and Transpose for real-time pitch shifting.

"We've been busy updating every edition of Auto-Tune based on our users' feedback, so we're thrilled about this new release of Auto-Tune Artist that completes the new line-up," said Steve Berkley, CEO at Antares. "This landmark release adds Classic mode, Easy/Advanced modes, Auto-Key, and several other new features from our Auto-Tune Pro edition. "

Auto-Tune Artist is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats priced at $299, with those who purchased Auto-Tune LIve on or after 1 May 2019 being entitled to a free upgrade. There are also paid upgrade options for other current registered users.