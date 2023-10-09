Austrian Audio’s MiCreator Studio looks like what it is: an audio interface and a microphone combined

We’ve seen audio interface/microphone combos before, but perhaps none so ‘obvious’ as Austrian Audio’s new MiCreator Studio, which really does look like an audio interface with a microphone stuck on top of it.

Billed as an “ultra-flexible pocket recording system,” this hooks up to your computer or mobile device via USB-C. As well as the built-in condenser mic, there’s also a mini-jack input for connecting a second device that can be recorded simultaneously, such as the optional MiCreator Satellite mic.

Other features include two headphone outputs, two gain settings and a jog wheel that controls the volume. There’s latency-free direct monitoring of the mic and input while you’re recording, and MiCreator comes in a supposedly “rugged metal housing”.

As well as being available on its own priced at $199/£179/€199, MiCreator Studio can also be purchased in the ‘MicCreator System Set’ bundle, which includes the Satellite mic, cables, two faceplates for each mic, the MiniBar stereo bar and a custom case. This costs $299/£269/€299.

Purchased on their own, the MiCreator Satellite and MiCreator Y-Lav lavalier mic cost $99/£89/€99 and $49/£49/€49 respectively.

Find out more on the Austrian Audio website.