Austrian Audio’s MiCreator Studio looks like what it is: an audio interface and a microphone combined

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

Record using the built-in condenser mic and use the audio input to capture a second device

Austrian Audio MiCreator Studio
(Image credit: Future)

We’ve seen audio interface/microphone combos before, but perhaps none so ‘obvious’ as Austrian Audio’s new MiCreator Studio, which really does look like an audio interface with a microphone stuck on top of it.

Billed as an “ultra-flexible pocket recording system,” this hooks up to your computer or mobile device via USB-C. As well as the built-in condenser mic, there’s also a mini-jack input for connecting a second device that can be recorded simultaneously, such as the optional MiCreator Satellite mic.

Other features include two headphone outputs, two gain settings and a jog wheel that controls the volume. There’s latency-free direct monitoring of the mic and input while you’re recording, and MiCreator comes in a supposedly “rugged metal housing”.

As well as being available on its own priced at $199/£179/€199, MiCreator Studio can also be purchased in the ‘MicCreator System Set’ bundle, which includes the Satellite mic, cables, two faceplates for each mic, the MiniBar stereo bar and a custom case. This costs $299/£269/€299.

Purchased on their own, the MiCreator Satellite and MiCreator Y-Lav lavalier mic cost $99/£89/€99 and $49/£49/€49 respectively.

Find out more on the Austrian Audio website.

Image 1 of 2
Austrian Audio MiCreator Studio
(Image credit: Austrian Audio)
Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info