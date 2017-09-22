AudioThing’s Wave Box plugin contains dual waveshapers and a multitude of distortion delights

Wave Box is a new distortion plugin from AudioThing that offers not one but two waveshapers. These can be mixed together and modulated by two LFOs and one envelope follower to create everything from tube-flavoured overdrive to extreme digital harshness.

Wave Box is capable of generating both symmetrical and asymmetrical distortion, and works by mapping the input signal to the output by applying a fixed or variable shaping function. Six pre-defined functions are included, and you can combine and adjust these to taste.

You can find out more and download a demo on the AudioThing website. Wave Box is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and currently costs €35 (regular price is €49).