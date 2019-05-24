AudioThing’s Springs is more than just a reverb plugin

AudioThing’s Springs is, as you might expect, a spring reverb plugin, but there’s a little more to it than that. That’s because it also emulates a Baxandall EQ of the sort that you’d commonly find in a guitar amp.

There are actually eight types of spring reverb in here; you’ll find emulations of familiar favourites and lesser-known gear. These have been created using a combination of convolution and modelling techniques.

The EQ, meanwhile, is a step up from your typical Baxandall. Rather than having just treble and bass bands to work with, which is the norm, AudioThing has also added a mid band for extra control.

Springs is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. The regular price is €69, but it can currently be had for €49, and you can download a demo. Find out more on the AudioThing website.