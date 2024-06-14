AudioThing’s new Wurly plugin uses both physical modelling and samples to emulate two classic Wurlitzer electric pianos

Rather than choose between physical modelling and sampling for its new electric piano plugin, AudioThing has used both techniques to generate its sounds. Known as Wurly, the instrument in question emulates the classic Wurlitzer 200 and 200a models, and takes a hybrid approach to doing it.

The ‘electric’ elements of the sound are all generated using physical modelling. These include the pickup, envelope settings and tremolo (we’re told that the geometry of the pickup and reed has been precisely modelled to ensure maximum authenticity). The ‘mechanical’ elements, meanwhile, use physically modelling and sampling in a bid to make the hammer, key, pedal and ‘clank’ noises sound all the more authentic.

The speakers on each model have also been emulated. You can mix between these and the direct output as you wish.

A speaker upgrade is actually one of the things that differentiates the Wurlitzer 200a from the 200, along with better electrical noise shielding and an enhanced key action.

The good news is that Wurly is about as universally compatible as you could hope for. It runs on PC, Mac and Linux in VST/AU/AAX/CLAP formats, and on iOS in AUv3 and standalone formats. There’s the obligatory intro sale, too - the price is currently down from €69 to €39 on desktop, and cut from €20 to €13 on iOS.

Find out more and download a demo on the AudioThing website.

(Image credit: AudioThing)