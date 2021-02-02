AudioThing models King Tubby’s studio gear in the Alborosie Dub Station plugin

AudioThing has released a one-stop Dub Station plugin that comes direct from Jamaica. Created in collaboration with producer Alborosie, this is based on some of the classic gear used by legendary dub pioneer Osbourne Ruddock - better known as King Tubby.

There are three parts to the plugin. Filter Man models Tubby’s “Big Knob” - a passive high-pass filter with 11 frequency steps from 70Hz to 7.5KHz - while Echowuk is based on his MCI 2-track tape machine, which was used to create the echo effects you can hear in so many classic dub productions.

Finally, there’s the Spring Bling - an emulation of Tubby’s modified Fairchild Spring Reverb.

Born in Italy - his real name is Alberto D’Ascola - Alborosie has since made Jamaica his home. “I just wanted to be close to the music that I loved, and that I couldn’t find in Italy,” he says. “That is the main story behind my journey so all I want to do now is contribute to the genre and bring it to the next level - to carry the flag, or even just help someone else carry the flag.”

The Alborosie Dub Station is available now for the introductory price of €79 (regular price €129). It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and there’s a demo.