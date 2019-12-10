AudioKit’s L7 puts a Boss RC-505-style looper in your iPhone or iPad

Inspired by Boss’s RC-505 Loop Station, AudioKit’s L7 is a new app that promises to bring hardware-quality looper features to iOS.

Offering 16 tracks of looping, L7 enables you to apply up to eight different effects to each track individually, and there are both input (microphone) and output (performance) effects. There’s an Auto-Tune-style VoiceTune feature, too.

Designed to let you catch inspiration whenever it strikes, L7 also offers effect triggering - you can automatically trigger multiple effect changes in time with the metronome. This makes adding the likes of bass drops and beat changes a breeze.

Other features include variable loop length with auto-stop, the ability to mute/unmute individual sections of a track, overdubbing and various audio import/export options. There’s compatibility with AudioBus and Ableton Link, too.

L7 was created by a young developer called Daniel Kuntz, who started making apps in high school. He was inspired by AudioKit’s open-source framework, and he says that partnering with the company to release his looper is “like a dream come true”.